Dr. Alvin Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Locations
1
Dallas Diagnostic Association of Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 540, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7210
2
Diabetes & Endocrine Associates of Tarrant County Llp2000 Cooper St Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 820-2890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huang has been my endocrinologist for 15 years and has managed my diabetes perfectly. I feel gratitude and my numbers are perfect thanks to the Dr Huang.
About Dr. Alvin Huang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Med Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
