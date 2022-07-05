Dr. Greengart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvin Greengart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Greengart, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Greengart works at
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6473
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i had fever for four weeks and great pain in my chest. my primary care physician kept telling me i had gastric issues. i finally got recommended to dr greengart through a friend and he diagnosed pericarditis - an inflammation of the lining of the heart. he was very kind and attentive. i was able to text him at weekends if i needed to. his office worked with me to get my insurance to cover the echocardiagrams i needed.
About Dr. Alvin Greengart, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1427007947
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greengart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greengart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greengart has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greengart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greengart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greengart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greengart, there are benefits to both methods.