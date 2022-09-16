Dr. Alvin Dennis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Dennis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Dennis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Longwood, FL.
Locations
Longwood Family Dentistry2127 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779 Directions (407) 987-3059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just moved my kids and I to this dentist office because my husband has been seeing them for quite awhile. Such a pleasant experience with all of the staff. They recently moved to a new office which is quite nice. The hygenist are great with kids and it was such a calm atmosphere. Also the Dr. Dennis is very calming and easy going, I can see why much of the staff has been there a long time!
About Dr. Alvin Dennis, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1306048095
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
