Dr. Alvin Coda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Coda, MD is a dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. He currently practices at Scripps Center For Integrative Medicine. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Coda is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Scripps Mohs Laboratory-shiley Pavilion10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Alvin Coda, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588989487
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coda.
