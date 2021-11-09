See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Tustin, CA
Dr. Alvin Chang, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alvin Chang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA VA

Dr. Chang works at New Foundation Medical Inc in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Pneumonia and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caduceus Physicians Medical Group
    14642 Newport Ave Ste 101, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 352-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Pneumonia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Malnutrition
Pneumonia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Malnutrition
Pneumonia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Cellulitis
Dehydration
Dysphagia
Anemia
Ataxia
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Atherosclerosis
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Cough
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 09, 2021
    My mom has been going to Dr Chang for 9 years. He’s been a godsend for her. He is highly competent, cares & listens to his patients, takes time with us to explain & answer any questions, referred us to good specialists when needed, and has been in my opinion the best doctor she ever had. I highly recommend Dr Chang.
    — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Alvin Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1396857181
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA VA
    Residency
    • West Los Angeles VA Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvin Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at New Foundation Medical Inc in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Malnutrition, Pneumonia and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

