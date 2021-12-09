Dr. Alvin Cacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Cacho, MD
Dr. Alvin Cacho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
San Joaquin Cardiology Group2800 N California St Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 942-1005
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I’m taking my mom and my dad to Dr. Cacho. I find him caring, respectful, understanding to patient’s feelings and he explained in details with regards to my parents heart’s situation. He ordered lab works and other tests to be able to see to it that they will be taking care of. I’m thankful that he is my parent’s cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cacho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cacho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cacho has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cacho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cacho.
