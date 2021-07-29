Overview

Dr. Alvin Bell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Champaign Dental Group in Newark, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.