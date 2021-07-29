See All Nephrologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Alvin Bell, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alvin Bell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Bell works at Champaign Dental Group in Newark, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    FMC - Pinebrook
    155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 412-0066
    Alvin Bell, MD, PC
    129 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 783-6110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr. Alvin Bell office located at 129 Grove Street in Montclair, New Jersey is an excellent Doctor. I would recommend Dr. Bell to family and friends. Dr. Bell is highly esteemed and a true specialist to his profession. I was given professional advise and care when I visited his office. Dr. Bell's office staff is amazing. I am glad I chose Dr. Alvin Bell for my specialist.
    About Dr. Alvin Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1013987866
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital Center (New York)
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
