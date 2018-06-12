Overview

Dr. Alvin Abinsay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Abinsay works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Marion in Marion, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.