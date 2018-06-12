Dr. Alvin Abinsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abinsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Abinsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Abinsay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Marion1205 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very easy to talk to. Met him once and decided he will be my permanent physician. Very Knowledgeable and just all around sweet.
About Dr. Alvin Abinsay, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- St Barnabas Hosp
- U Santo Tomas
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abinsay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abinsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abinsay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abinsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abinsay speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abinsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abinsay.
