Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Testa works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compusys
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Testa is an amazing surgeon and have great bedside mannera. He was extremely kind and caring throughout it all. He takes the time to explain everything and help you feel comfortable with the whole process. I never left feeling ashamed about my body or like I was a burden for the questions I asked or that I would be talked about behind my back after I left. Dr. Testa and Angie were the absolute best. I will be returning to him in the future.
    Ashley — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Alvaro Testa, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1114120334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical University of South Carolina
    Phoenix Integrated Surg Residency
    Good Samaritan Med Center
    University of Colorado School of Medicine
    University of Colorado
    General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Primary Care
    Close Icon

