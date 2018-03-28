Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Locations
American Medical Network2100 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 1010, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He his a very profecional and excellent Doctor the time with the patien is excellent and hi explain everything. and very happy with Doctor Skupin like my doctor , the best doctor ever
About Dr. Alvaro Skupin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215025705
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Hosp La Samaritana
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skupin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skupin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skupin.
