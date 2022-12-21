Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hosp
Dr. Restrepo works at
Locations
-
1
McAllen1901 S Col Rowe Blvd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Oncology-McAllen1901 N Col Rowe Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Restrepo?
Dr. Restrepo is a very careing doctor. He explains all questions when asked.
About Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1992748586
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restrepo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restrepo works at
Dr. Restrepo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Restrepo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Restrepo speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.