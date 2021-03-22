Overview

Dr. Alvaro Murcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Murcia works at Alvaro M Murcia MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.