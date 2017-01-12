Overview

Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Steward Cardiology Associates Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.