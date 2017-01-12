Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD
Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Steward Cardiology Associates Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 314, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-9300
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
Es un medico muy profesional y el servicio es muy bueno. Lo recomiendo.
About Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University Of Miami, Miami, Fl
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
