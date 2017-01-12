See All Cardiologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD

Cardiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Steward Cardiology Associates Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Cardiology Associates Palmetto
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 314, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Treatment frequency



Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2017
    Es un medico muy profesional y el servicio es muy bueno. Lo recomiendo.
    Yoanka in Hialeah, FL — Jan 12, 2017
    About Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356441315
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Miami, Miami, Fl
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvaro Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Steward Cardiology Associates Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

