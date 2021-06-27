Overview

Dr. Alvaro Lucioni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.



Dr. Lucioni works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

