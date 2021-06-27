Dr. Alvaro Lucioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Lucioni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
I worked with Dr. Lucioni as an RN. If I were to ever become a patient, I would absolutely pick him as my urologist. He is gentle, careful, explains things clearly (tells patients exactly what he is doing and going to do), takes time to answer patients' questions, and truly cares about his patients. He is also respectful to staff. I would highly recommend him, and consider him to be the best option at Virginia Mason.
Dr. Lucioni has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucioni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucioni.
