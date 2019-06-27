Dr. Alvaro Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Gutierrez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Faculrty Of Medicine, National University Of Rosario and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Locations
Mon Health Neurology2199 CHEAT RD, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 594-3258
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was referred to Dr. Gutierrez for a nerve conduction study following a broken fibula. Dr. Gutierrez is an excellent doctor who provides fantastic care to his patients. He has an excellent bedside manner, was very prompt and thorough, and took the time to listen to and address our concerns. He even took the time to communicate with our 7 year old son and explain things to him. We would highly recommend Dr. Gutierrez and his staff.
About Dr. Alvaro Gutierrez, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Faculrty Of Medicine, National University Of Rosario
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
