Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvaro Dominguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Dominguez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Locations
-
1
Bethel Medical Practice PC2869 Grand Concourse Ste 1, Bronx, NY 10468 Directions (718) 676-4177
-
2
Newyork-presbyterianbrooklyn Methodist506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5246MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 1435 86th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 837-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez?
He's a great Dr., only complaint like evryone else is the wait time. I have waited 4 hours and it's usually standing room only or sit outside and hope it's not cold! Staff is nice except one young lady who seems to be having a bad day everytime I go. She definately needs a vacation
About Dr. Alvaro Dominguez, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891806881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.