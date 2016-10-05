See All General Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (16)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Devia works at Western Surgical Group in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Surgical Group
    6554 S McCarran Blvd Ste B, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 324-0288
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northern Nevada Medical Center
    2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 324-0288
  3. 3
    Renown Health Medical Group
    1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Ileus

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 05, 2016
    he did a wonderful job prepping me for what was to be my first surgery... gave me a blow by blow of how it was done that settled my nerves and made me ready to get this done...
    brad in Sparks, NV — Oct 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD
    About Dr. Alvaro Devia, MD

    General Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1063402477
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devia has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

