Dr. Alvaro Davila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Davila, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Davila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 751 S Bascom Ave Ste 540, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-4835
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davila?
This man saved my life back in 1998. He was so caring and kind and knew exactly what needed to be done to take care of me. I was in the hospital, under his care, for 30 days. I am forever grateful to him and am (literally) alive today and living a happy and healthy life because of him.
About Dr. Alvaro Davila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144299926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davila accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila has seen patients for Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.