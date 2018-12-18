Overview

Dr. Alvaro Davila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.