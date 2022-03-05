Overview

Dr. Alvaro Dangond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE NORTH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Dangond works at General pediatrics Miami florida in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.