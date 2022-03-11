See All Other Doctors in Hagerstown, MD
Overview

Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD is an Other Provider in Hagerstown, MD. 

Dr. Cabezas works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division
    13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 665-4575
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Excellent! Dr Cabezas does not rush you into surgery. Takes the necessary steps to take you to that point. Knee surgery(both) went very well. Highly recommend him for knee surgery.
    Bob D — Mar 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD
    About Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD

    • Other
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497950620
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvaro Cabezas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabezas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabezas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabezas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabezas works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cabezas’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabezas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabezas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabezas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabezas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

