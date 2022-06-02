Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Farinetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD
Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Halifax Health - Center for Oncology303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
He has a real at ease, down to earth personality that would put any high anxiety patient feel more relaxed. He truly listens and looks you straight in the eye. Since I am a retired nurse of 51 years and worked cancer before, I would give him 10 stars!!!
About Dr. Alvaro Alvarez-Farinetti, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346262789
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Radiation Oncology
