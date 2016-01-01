Overview

Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Catholic University of Parana and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Alencar works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Reticulosarcoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.