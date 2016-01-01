Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alencar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Catholic University of Parana and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Alencar works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alencar?
About Dr. Alvaro Alencar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1417159633
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Catholic University of Parana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alencar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alencar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alencar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alencar works at
Dr. Alencar has seen patients for Reticulosarcoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alencar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alencar speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alencar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alencar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alencar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alencar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.