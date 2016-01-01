Dr. Alton Sartor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sartor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alton Sartor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Tulane Cancer Center150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6300
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alton Sartor, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst
- Tulane U
- Chldns Hosp Of Philadelphia
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sartor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sartor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sartor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sartor works at
Dr. Sartor has seen patients for Prostate Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sartor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sartor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sartor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sartor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sartor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.