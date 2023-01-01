Dr. Alton Burgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alton Burgett, MD
Overview
Dr. Alton Burgett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Granger Medical Clinic West Jordan3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 352-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Granger Medical Clinic3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3600
Granger Medical Clinic Riverton12391 S 4000 W, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 302-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was amazing
About Dr. Alton Burgett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University of Utah School of Medicine
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgett.
