Overview

Dr. Alton Burgett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Burgett works at Granger Medical Clinic West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in West Valley City, UT and Riverton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.