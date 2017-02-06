Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0751
2
Conceptions Reproductive Associates271 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 963-0749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado4500 E 9th Ave Ste 630, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Shaughnessy was the second doctor I went to. I left my first practice when I felt more like a number than a patient. Dr. O was the exact opposite. She was compassionate and good humored. She took the time to answer questions in person and over email and phone. She got back to me quickly. Because of Sher's policies, I got see her at every visit except two (one was a weekend and one she was on vacation). She even came in on her weekend off for my first egg retrieval procedure. Great doctor!!
About Dr. Althea O'Shaughnessy, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Spanish
- 1427045327
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
