Dr. Althea Alexis, MD
Overview
Dr. Althea Alexis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Ft. Worth Womans Clinic6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Alexis and staff. This was my daughter's first gynecological exam. I was searching for a doctor that she would feel comfortable with. Dr. Alexis turned out to be absolutely the best choice. She was thorough and patient with my daughter. She has great bedside manor and she is personable. I also cannot say enough about nurse Vicki. She was nothing short of a-maz-ing. She was very attentive, knowledgeable and professional. She made my daughter feel comfortable and supported. This office is the best. My daughter has found her forever OB-GYN. Thank you!
About Dr. Althea Alexis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexis has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.