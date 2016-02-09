Overview

Dr. Alter Peerless, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Peerless works at UC Health Ear Nose Throat Spclt in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.