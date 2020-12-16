Dr. Ilkay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altan Ilkay, MD
Dr. Altan Ilkay, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Turhan Ilkay MD & Altan Ilkay MD Llp3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 106, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-1666
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-8118
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Altan Ilkay, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ilkay has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilkay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ilkay speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilkay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilkay.
