Overview

Dr. Altamash Iftikhar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University - College of Osetopathic Medicine | Michigan State University - College of Osetopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Iftikhar works at HCA Florida Largo Family Care in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.