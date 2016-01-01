See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Altaf Pirmohamed, MD

Internal Medicine
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Altaf Pirmohamed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Pirmohamed works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology at The Wellness & Prevention Center
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Altaf Pirmohamed, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366784423
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pirmohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirmohamed works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pirmohamed’s profile.

    Dr. Pirmohamed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirmohamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirmohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirmohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

