Overview

Dr. Alston Warr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med



Dr. Warr works at The Light Clinic in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.