Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.

Dr. Nichols works at Next Step 4 ADHD in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Next Step 4 ADHD
    9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 102, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 907-5908

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Oct 15, 2018
    Excellent. Took my son several others before we found Dr Nichols. Very satisfied with his services. He’s the best. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003890666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alphonso Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols works at Next Step 4 ADHD in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

