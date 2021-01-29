See All General Dentists in Olyphant, PA
Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Olyphant, PA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Matrone works at Matrone & Sanderson in Olyphant, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matrone & Sanderson
    500 Park St, Olyphant, PA 18447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 379-5532
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Great experience and very educational. Doctor explained the procedure and walked me through the steps before he did them. Overall, it was great.
    A. S. — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD

    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    • English
    • 1215151030
    Education & Certifications

    • IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alphonse Matrone, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matrone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matrone works at Matrone & Sanderson in Olyphant, PA. View the full address on Dr. Matrone’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Matrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

