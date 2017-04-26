Overview

Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ambrosia works at Banner Baywood Heart Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Apache Junction, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.