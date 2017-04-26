See All Interventional Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Ambrosia works at Banner Baywood Heart Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Apache Junction, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-5400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER
    2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 733-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 26, 2017
    I went to see Dr Ambrosia for the first. I am so glad I found him he is a very caring doctor and listens to you. I feel very at ease and feel very comfortable with him. He is a very caring doctor
    Mesa, AZ — Apr 26, 2017
    About Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO

    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598736126
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mesa General Hospital Medical Ctr.-Closed
    Medical Education
    • College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ambrosia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambrosia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambrosia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambrosia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrosia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrosia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambrosia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambrosia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.