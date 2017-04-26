Dr. Ambrosia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Ambrosia works at
Locations
Cvam, Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-5400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Goldfield Medical Center ER2050 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 733-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ambrosia?
I went to see Dr Ambrosia for the first. I am so glad I found him he is a very caring doctor and listens to you. I feel very at ease and feel very comfortable with him. He is a very caring doctor
About Dr. Alphonse Ambrosia, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598736126
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Mesa General Hospital Medical Ctr.-Closed
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Arizona State University
- Interventional Cardiology
