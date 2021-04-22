Overview

Dr. Alphonsa Stephen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Stephen works at Alphonsa M Stephen M D in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.