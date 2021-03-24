See All Otolaryngologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Alphi Elackattu, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alphi Elackattu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Loyola University Medical Center and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Elackattu works at AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Evanston in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Evanston
    800 Austin St Ste 363, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 427-8114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Hearing Loss Due to Noise

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2021
    I have a chronical nose condition since I was 11 years old. I showed up on time, It was my first visit with Dr. Alphi. He is very personable and professional. He explained my condition in details and he offered a great treatment. Dr was so friendly and replied in a simple manner to all my questions! Such a great guy, I felt so embarrassed calling my doctor "buddy" on the way out of his office thanking him...
    AK — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Alphi Elackattu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033372750
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
