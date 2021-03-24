Overview

Dr. Alphi Elackattu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Loyola University Medical Center and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Elackattu works at AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Evanston in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.