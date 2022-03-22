Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Chicago Office675 N Saint Clair St # 1700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Northwestern Orthopaedic Surgery1200 S York St Ste 3100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (312) 695-6800Thursday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, responsive. I did not feel rushed and had plenty of time to ask all of my questions. Highly experienced, skilled surgeon. His management of my complex problem is the reason I am functional and without pain today.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Thomas Jefferson University, Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Spine Surgery
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
