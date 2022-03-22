See All Spine Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care
    259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800
  2. 2
    Chicago Office
    675 N Saint Clair St # 1700, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800
  3. 3
    Northwestern Orthopaedic Surgery
    1200 S York St Ste 3100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Deformities
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Deformities

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, responsive. I did not feel rushed and had plenty of time to ask all of my questions. Highly experienced, skilled surgeon. His management of my complex problem is the reason I am functional and without pain today.
    Mamadoc — Mar 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD
    About Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639192164
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University, Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Spine Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

