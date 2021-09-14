Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasricha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD
Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Nephrology Specialists of Tulsa802 S Jackson Ave Ste 301, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 582-3154
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Pasricha first treated me at SF Hospital in Tulsa when I was admitted with near kidney failure. Since that initial meeting, she has remained my specialist and has been an excellent provider with her care, knowledge and attention she gives me during our visits. Highly recommend Dr. Pasricha!
About Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801800222
- Rush-Westlake Internal Medicine Residency Program
- Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
