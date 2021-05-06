Overview

Dr. Alpana Gowda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Gowda works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.