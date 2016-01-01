See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Alpana Chandra, MD

Pulmonary Disease
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alpana Chandra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Chandra works at Mercy Clinic Pulmonology - St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. John's Mercy Pulmonary Specialists
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 228A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-4966
    12700 Southfork Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 892-6565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alpana Chandra, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033212923
    Education & Certifications

    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandra works at Mercy Clinic Pulmonology - St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Chandra’s profile.

    Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

