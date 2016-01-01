Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpana Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alpana Chandra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Chandra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. John's Mercy Pulmonary Specialists621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 228A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4966
- 2 12700 Southfork Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 892-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandra?
About Dr. Alpana Chandra, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033212923
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandra works at
Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.