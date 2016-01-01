Dr. Alpa Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alpa Basu, MD
Dr. Alpa Basu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Cardiology at The Wellness & Prevention Center170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Alpa Basu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Basu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
