Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpa Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Alpa Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Kiran P Shah MD PA4217 Marsh Ridge Rd Ste 120, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 306-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alph Shah is knowledgeable, compassionate, professional, generous with with her information.
About Dr. Alpa Shah, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
