Dr. Alpa Nick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alpa Nick, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Nick works at
Locations
-
1
Women Oncology2004 Hayes St Ste 720, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 245-6492
-
2
Women Oncology353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 222B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 245-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Windsor Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not be here without her, an incredible caring Doctor.
About Dr. Alpa Nick, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilty University, Nashville, TN
