Dr. Alosh Madala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alosh Madala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Windsor University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Madala works at
Locations
Research Urology Associates2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5413
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a great surgeon and so kind with patients, helping them feel comfortable.
About Dr. Alosh Madala, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1285894030
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York - Urology
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Windsor University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.