Dr. Alosh Madala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Windsor University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Madala works at Research Urology Associates in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.