Internal Medicine
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alonzo Williams Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Williams Sr works at Arkansas Diagnostic Center in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology & Surgery Center of Ar
    8908 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0174

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Esophagitis

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Esophagitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 14, 2021
    I'd refer anyone to Dr. Williams. He does an excellent job. He helped me more than any other Dr. I've ever seen. I moved to Missouri and I miss being able to keep him as my Dr. The wait in his office is incredibly long. Clear your schedule on those days. But it's well worth the wait. He's super friendly,professional, and his vast knowledge in his field exceeds all you could ask for. After seeing Dr. Williams, I started enjoying every day life again after being in pain for years. I wish I could find a doctor like him in Missouri. You won't regret scheduling a visit.
    Jon Wallace — Mar 14, 2021
    Internal Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English
    1326018581
    UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Alonzo Williams Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Sr works at Arkansas Diagnostic Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Williams Sr’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

