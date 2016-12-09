Dr. Alonzo Ortega, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alonzo Ortega, DO
Dr. Alonzo Ortega, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Osteo Med Center Of Tx Unthsc/Tco
Wellmed Medical Group1131 SE Military Dr Ste 117, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 924-8146
Dr. Ortega has helped me very much over the passed 18 months. He is very compassionate and takes time to explain things I sometimes have trouble understanding. He helps me understand what I must do to help me help myself without talking down to me. He has also gone beyond his office to help me get the help I need. Thanks Dr. Ortega for all your help.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1871590588
- Osteo Med Center Of Tx Unthsc/Tco
Dr. Ortega speaks Spanish.
