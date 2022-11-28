Overview

Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Burba works at Arkansas Neurodiagnostic Center in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.