Dr. Alonso Pacheco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alonso Pacheco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alonso Pacheco, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Pacheco works at
Locations
-
1
Pueblo3676 Parker Blvd Ste 200, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 296-6000
-
2
Canon City109 Latigo Ln Ste E, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 296-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacheco?
Dr .Pacheco takes time to listen and understand your concerns and opinions. Very respectful.
About Dr. Alonso Pacheco, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1326187311
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Albuquerque New Mexico
- University Hospital Albuquerque New Mexico
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacheco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacheco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacheco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacheco works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.