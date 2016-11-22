Overview

Dr. Alonso Alvarez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.



Dr. Alvarez works at Florida Urology Partners in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.