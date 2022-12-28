Overview

Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kashanian works at Alona Kashanian, DPM in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.